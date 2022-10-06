"I was left heartbroken." Who's still together from Farmer Wants A Wife?

The reunion episode of Farmer Wants A Wife saw farmers confirm whether they were still with their chosen partners. And while we were all very nervous about the outcome, it turned out everyone who was in a couple was still very much loved up.

Farmer Will chose Jess, Farmer Ben picked Leish, and Farmer Harry asked Tess to become his girlfriend.

Of course, it's been a while since the reunion episode was filmed and as we all know, reality TV romance is quite different when it's thrown out into the real world. The cameras disappear, and a whole lot more pressure arrives on the scene.

