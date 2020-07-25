Mamamia recaps Farmer Wants A Wife: One farmer makes it abundantly clear why he's single.

To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

Hello.

Yes.

It's time for some polygamy, some sheep shearing, a bunch of tears, and a whole lot of cow poo, or as Channel 7 likes to call it - "true love".

First up, we meet Farmer Alex who's a sheep and cattle farmer from Cunnamulla. Alex has never been in love before because of the five women who are on Tinder in his local area, four are just cows in dresses and wigs, having a lol.

"HOW'S THE BANTS?" Image: Channel 7.

Alex says he is 110 per cent "balls against the wall" ready to find true love and I've just spent a sizeable chunk of time thinking about the placement of balls on walls etc etc.

"I'm not allowed back there." Image: Channel 7.