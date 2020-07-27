Mamamia recaps Farmer Wants A Wife: One woman gets brutally friendzoned.

To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

PULL UP THE TRACTOR.

We open on the farmers driving their number one wives to their farms. The women are very excited but also they're kind of missing shops, and restaurants, and... water.

Once they arrive at the farms, the farmers decide to organise dinner for their wives.

This is the exact moment one wife realises she's accidentally moved in with her mother-in-law.

TERRIFYING. Image: Channel 7.

Farmer Neil makes a chocolate fondue for Chantelle (bless him) and then tells her most of their dates will probably just be a steak at the pub. Chantelle says she loves a chicken schnitty and same.

Farmer Nick takes Liz to a local restaurant. Over entrees they settle on having 3-5 kids in the next six months.

Farmer Harry says he's going to get his "lil bit of a roooomantic on" by cooking a roast lamb for Maddison.

"SHE'LL BE RIGHT, MATE." Image: Channel 7.