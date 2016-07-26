celebrity

The fan question that just brought Jennifer Aniston to tears.

Jennifer Aniston is on a mission, to remind us all that she is human, just like us.

She may have the fame and riches afforded to her by her celebrity status, but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to those feelings of self doubt that often creep into all of our thoughts.

Aniston was asked by a young fan during an appearance at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy if she ever questioned her identity.

"I’d like to know if you ever had a moment in which you get up a morning and you don’t know who you are," she asked.

Wow. That's a doozy.

Instantly brought to tears by the emotional nature of the question, Aniston replied that "there's not enough fingers and toes in the room to count how many times that happened."

Click through to see Jennifer Aniston over the years. Post continues after gallery.

Jennifer Aniston over the years

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. Image via Getty.Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. Image via Getty.
Jennifer Aniston via Getty
Jennifer Aniston via Getty
Jennifer Aniston via Getty
Jennifer Aniston via Getty
Jennifer Aniston via ABC
Jennifer Aniston via Getty
Jennifer Aniston via GettyJennifer Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015. Photo: Getty Images
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

‘I Was Ignorant’: Camila Cabello Addresses Resurfaced Racist Posts

The Spill

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT
Jennifer Aniston via YouTube
Jennifer Aniston via 20th Century Fox
Jennifer Aniston via Getty
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux via Getty
Jennifer Aniston via Getty
Jennifer Aniston at the FRIENDS reunion special
Jennifer Aniston via Getty
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux via Getty
Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston via Getty
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux via Getty

"We're all human beings at the end of the day, whether we're a waitress, a baker, a student, or whatever we are, at the end of the day you can hit walls and think I can't go any further, or this is too much, or my heart can't take it or the pain is too great or am I good enough?" she said.

"And you just have to sort of somehow miraculously overcome. You just go, 'I can, yes I can, yes you can'."

Thanks Jen, now we're crying.

This isn't the first time Jen has given us some words to live by in recent weeks - earlier this month she wrote a heartfelt op-ed about the constant pregnancy rumours that have plagued the star for years.

"For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of 'journalism', the 'First Amendment' and 'celebrity news'," she wrote.

"We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone. Let’s make that decision for ourselves and for the young women in this world who look to us as examples. Let’s make that decision consciously, outside of the tabloid noise. We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get to determine our own “happily ever after” for ourselves."

Jennifer Aniston: our new celebrity hero.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???