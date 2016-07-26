The fan question that just brought Jennifer Aniston to tears.

Jennifer Aniston is on a mission, to remind us all that she is human, just like us.

She may have the fame and riches afforded to her by her celebrity status, but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to those feelings of self doubt that often creep into all of our thoughts.

Aniston was asked by a young fan during an appearance at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy if she ever questioned her identity.

"I’d like to know if you ever had a moment in which you get up a morning and you don’t know who you are," she asked.

Wow. That's a doozy.

Instantly brought to tears by the emotional nature of the question, Aniston replied that "there's not enough fingers and toes in the room to count how many times that happened."

