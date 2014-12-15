Everyone gather round. Something has been said that can never, ever be taken back.

Angelina Jolie thinks she is weird looking.

I repeat.

Angelina Jolie, the woman whose face makes angels weep, thinks that something about her #flawless body is, in actual fact, flawed.

“I have so much wrong with me. I’m odd looking. Sometimes I think I look like a funny-muppet,” she said, before the earth imploded from sheer disbelief that anyone so incredible could ever feel even slightly insecure.

Angelina. Looking flawless.

Angelina is just like all of us. I suspect that sometimes, she also flicks through the pages of a magazine or watches the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show, then proceeds to eat 43 cinnamon scrolls because she feels, well, a bit crappy about the way she looks.

Seeing celebrities admit to their insecurities makes me feel good. Don’t judge me. I don’t delight in other people’s pain. I see their confessions as a way of them telling us that the whole ‘glitzy’ world of Hollywood, and fashion magazines, is a lie: the photoshopped billboards, the hours spent in hair and make-up, the three pairs of spanx worn to every red carpet event – all of them big, fat lies.

Angelina isn’t the only one. Many incredibly successful, beautiful female stars have come out and said that they often feel insecure about the way they look.

Click through our gallery to see some of Hollywood’s most famous who have shared their insecurities. Post continues after gallery.

Jennifer Lawrence: "I know I have armpit fat- it’s okay."

Kim Kardashian: "I don’t find myself as sexy as everyone thinks. I am a lot more insecure than people would assume. I’m the girl who’s too shy to dance in a nightclub- maybe for one song then that’s it."

Victoria Beckham: "I’ve got so much saggy skin on my stomach and I’ve got no bum at all. I might fit into jeans but I look really awful naked."

Kate Winslet: "I have wrinkles here, which are very evident, and I will particularly say when I look at movie posters: “You guys have airbrushed my forehead. Please can you change it back?”

Anna Kendrick: "I get insecure about everything. I’m still bewildered when people know my name or my face."

Cameron Diaz: "I would like to be more voluptuous. But I do not have that body type!"

Katie Holmes: "I try to accept my imperfections, but I would never take my thighs. I therefore don’t show them…ever."

Megan Fox: "In terms of how I look, I’m still completely, hysterically insecure."

Scarlet Johansson: "I have many flaws. I’ve short legs, a chubby face"

Jessica Alba: "I was pigeon toed, had a sway back, was slightly cross-eyed, buck-toothed and sucked my thumb. I’ve got cellulite, my hips are bigger…every actress out there is more beautiful than me!"

When these women say they feel insecure, I light up because I, funnily enough, feel insecure too. Yes, I may be young, childless and wrinkle free, but I think my nose looks like a gnome’s and on a bad hair day I resemble Sideshow Bob. We all have our ‘thing’.

We can say that Angelina has nothing to feel insecure about, because she is literally a goddess walking before us, but when she opens up, I see her as a human just like me, who will never quite feel good enough in front of the mirror.