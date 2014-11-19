The seven-letter word women are using to torture themselves.

If you came over to my house right now, walked up the veranda steps and through the front door what you’d likely find is a slice of pure, unadulterated chaos.

Yep. I live in a zoo.

There’d be a leaning tower of washing in a basket on the dining table pleading to be folded up and put away. Some spaghetti bol simmering on the stove but – don’t be fooled now – at closer inspection possibly burning.

Crayons and colouring-in books and hair-ribbons playing hide and seek under couches and dining tables. I can guarantee there’d be bills a hair’s breadth away from being overdue on my kitchen bench. And me at my laptop banging away frantically at a story while I watch the window close on my chance to write while my boys are asleep.

Welcome to the beautiful chaos that is my life.

Have I made it sound romantic? It’s not but it is what it is. Crazy. Messy. Tangled and overwhelming. Hilarious. Fun. Chaotic.

When it comes to balance, the Danes have it sorted. Rob and I discuss this on the latest episode of our podcast The Well:

You see balance isn’t my strong suit. Everything in moderation has never been my mantra.

I routinely burn the candle at both ends. I stay up way too late working on projects. I find myself at different periods utterly consumed by just one thing. Sometimes it’s a column or a chapter of a new book I’m writing that keeps me up til 2am which means the kids get Fish Fingers for dinner and more TV time than the Super Nanny would probably like.

Sometimes it’s my career that fades to black as I immerse myself in a new baby and lose interest in everything and everyone else around me. Sometimes it’s a family member who needs me and so everything else falls by the wayside.

The collateral damage to living your life like this – full speed – is that things can at times get neglected. Friendships. Career. Family. Exercise.