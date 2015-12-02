'Everyone wants to think their family is close, but Christmas has shown me that's not the case.'

My family used to be so close. What happened?

My siblings and I live within five minutes of each other, literally, and yet we go for weeks without seeing each other. It’s making me feel quite sad.

We used to be much closer, catching up at least once a week or once a fortnight at someone’s house. But as our children get older and life takes over, our closeness has started to fade. We’ve allowed this to happen and yet I’m not sure if we can fix it.

There are mitigating factors mixed up in all of this but I find myself wondering if our increasing remoteness from each other is permanent and just a natural life-stage?

Is it normal to go for weeks and weeks without seeing close family? It wasn’t always in my world. We’ve never been like this.

Something is wrong. I’m just not sure what it is. Maybe it’s years of slights and unresolved tensions. Maybe it’s the pressure of modern life.

Each of us is dealing with quite a lot in our individual lives which keeps us busy and distracted. There’s a divorce in progress, a massive rift between two, the launching of a new business, overseas travel and the starting of a new business. Add to that nine children between us (and a dog, two cats, a budgie and some fish) and it seems we’ve just become too busy for each other.

We are no longer prioritising each other. Maybe it’s because we need each other less?

That leaves me questioning the very nature of our interaction. We are so close when someone is suffering. We immediately band together to help them through the hardship. Then, we can’t wait for the suffering to be over so we can get back to our own lives in which we are not needed. It’s as though we don’t even know how to be with each other unless someone needs something.

We happily babysit each other’s kids sporadically, we loan each other money, drop off medicine when any of the kids are sick, send the occasional text asking, “What’s up?” I know at least one of my siblings is feeling the same way too because they’ve been texting me and reaching out to me in a way they haven’t done in years. I really appreciate that they are initiating contact because I’ve always been the one to keep the lines of communication open and to organise family get-togethers.