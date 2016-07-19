What to do when your family and friends don't like your partner.

I think it’s safe to assume that Kieren Jack’s parents don’t like his girlfriend Charlotte Goodlet. Not all families play out their drama on Twitter so the whole world can breathe in their dirty laundry and while allowing the media to turn your family tiff into a sad circus.

A quick recap: AFL Sydney Swans captain Kieren Jack’s parents took to Twitter to complain that their son hadn’t given them tickets to his 200th game, instead giving them to girlfriend Charlotte Goodlet’s parents.

What followed was a very public airing of the fact his parents don’t approve of Charlotte.

So what do you do when the people who love and care for you are giving you not so subtle hints that the new person you are gushing about is not right for you?

Can they see something in your blind spot?"

I once had a girlfriend who my family quite openly told me they just didn't like, as did my boss and some of my closest friends.

I ignored them. I just thought they couldn't see all the good I could see. Maybe I was blinded by love or maybe I was willing to overlook her faults, because nobody is perfect.

