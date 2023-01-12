'We just went on our first family cruise. Here's my honest review.'

We recently cruised for the first time. We love travelling together as a family and have caravanned (a lot) and holidayed at hotels, but this was a chance to try something a bit different.

And, if I’m being completely honest, we weren’t sure how it would stack up to our favourite travel experiences.

We found a great travel and cruise expo deal on P&O’s newest offering, Pacific Adventure, on a short 4-day cruise. We wanted to ‘test the waters’ to see if we liked it, and this meant we weren't investing too much of our precious leave time (or money). And no, this holiday was not #gifted!

I got some great advice from other first timers prior to our cruise, and it was super handy. So, if you’re considering this for your family, here are my tips:

1. There's A LOT to do and it's overwhelming.

You’re going to be busy. There are pools, ball games, bingo, water slides (yes, water slides at sea - the kids LOVED these), onboard classes, a casino… I could go on. One thing’s for sure, we certainly weren’t bored.

Image: Supplied.