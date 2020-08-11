'I worry they'll resent me.' The families torn apart by border restrictions.

About a month ago, Nic's daughter Ellie called her in tears.

It had been months since they'd seen each other in person, and Ellie was worried about if she'd ever see her mum again.

Nic lives in Launceston, Tasmania with her 19-month-old daughter, and her three eldest kids live in rural Victoria with their father.

She usually spends quality time with her children, nine-year-old Zara, eight-year-old Ellie and seven-year-old Max each school holidays, but as of right now, the 33-year-old has no idea when she'll next be able to see them outside of their FaceTime calls.

During a normal year, their situation works smoothly. The children will visit her in Tasmania, or they'll meet in Adelaide for a big trip full of "big city" things, like museums and zoo trips, and a trip to see the grandparents.

They had planned such a trip for the March/April holidays, but as we know: 2020 is not a 'normal year'.

Since March, Australia's international borders have been closed to non-citizens and residents. Each individual state has its own rules for interstate travel, too.

Tasmania has barred entry to residents of New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland or the ACT. As Victoria fights its second wave, South Australia will not allow entry to travellers from Victoria.

Nic, Zara, Ellie and Max will be separated for the foreseeable future.

She's not alone. She finds support in a Facebook group called Mother's Together, for mothers who are not primary carers of their children. It is a place full of those in similar situations due to state border restrictions, who understand the predicament.

Of course, there are also fathers separated by borders too, and parents whose children live in other countries, sometimes on the other side of the world.﻿