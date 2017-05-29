Last night, a House Rules contestant broke the number one interior design rule.

Last night, a travesty occurred on Channel Seven’s House Rules – and we’re not talking about one contestant wiping away their sweat on a towel AND THEN PUTTING IT ON DISPLAY.

Oh no, this is far worse.

When judges Wendy Moore, Drew Heath and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen walked into the bathroom contestants Troy and Bec had renovated, they were faced with a design feature that broke the number one rule of (good) interior design – fake plants.

In response to the brief that requested "lots of greenery", the pair decided to install a "vertical garden"of plastic shrubbery by the side of the bath.

"You wouldn't even think it was fake and it doesn't need watering," Troy declared triumphantly.

The judges unfortunately didn't feel the same way.

Lawrence described it as "extraordinary" while Drew dubbed it "the strangest interpretations I've ever seen". Neither were compliments.

"We are being very nice that we're not being more teasy about this extraordinary thing going on here...This slot with what can only be described as prosthetic plants in it," said Lawrence.

"The real joy? The fact they left the price tag on just so everyone can understand how expensive plastic plants are".

Yes, Troy had purposefully left the price tag clearly displayed on the feature to ensure everyone knew they had spent $300 for the privilege of plastic plants.