When Australian mum Rachel Devine woke from a nap, her phone was flooded with messages asking if her 12-year-old daughter, Gemma, was safe after an Ariana Grande concert was bombed in Manchester.

After assuring worried friends and family that Gemma was in fact safe and sound at school in Melbourne, blogger and photographer Rachel realised that an image of her daughter was one of thousands shared on Twitter of people who were supposedly ‘missing’ after the terror attack.

“Apparently someone used a photo of Gemma in a fake profile on Twitter claiming she was a friend lost in the tragedy in Manchester,” Rachel wrote on Facebook.

“I’ll never understand the bizarre thing of pretending to be someone else online. Nor the tragedy at the concert.

“My thoughts go out to those parents and since a news agency contacted me, I hope this clears it up and the “news” takes her photo down.”

Gemma's photo is one of several fake images circulating online since the attack that killed 22 people and left 59 others seriously injured.

Rachel has been forced to respond to messages on Twitter, clarifying that her daughter was not present at the concert. The image used was posted to Gemma's Instagram account 97 weeks ago.