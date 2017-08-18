Women are buying fake Kylie Jenner products causing them to become seriously ill.

Ten years ago, the hot ticket knock-off items to score on holidays abroad were mostly handbags and wallets – from Gucci to Prada, Louis Vuitton and Givenchy, there was always an oh-so-similar design at a fraction of the price available somewhere if you looked hard enough and asked the right people.

Now though, the latest in international counterfeit trends has not only moved on from accessories but is also causing a major health risk to women around the world.

Watch: Kylie Jenner buys counterfeit makeup on her new series, Life of Kylie. Post continues…

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

In the age of the flawless selfie and every other celebrity releasing their own makeup line or at the very least a collaboration, the hottest roadside and market items are now knock-off cosmetics.

From Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits at a fraction of the price to Too Faced eye shadow pallets, Ben Nye powders and MAC lipsticks going for as low as $5 at some international markets, just about every hot ticket brand is being peddled on the black market these days.

The problem being, though, the ingredient list looks nothing like that of the original products.

According to a major investigation into the counterfeit cosmetics industry undertaken by Refinery29 recently, FBI agents in the US have reported finding “aluminum, human carcinogens, dangerous levels of bacteria, and even horse urine” in a number of fake makeup products they’ve seized.