"It's not disturbing, it's disgusting." Karl Stefanovic's call to arms to protect children.

Today Show host Karl Stefanovic has accused Facebook of a “disgusting” ploy to target and profit from children at their most vulnerable.

Responding to The Australian’s report that the social media site searches for keywords such as “stressed” and “insecure” in posts to target users as young as 14 with ads, Stefanovic voiced his disgust.

The 41-year-old called for the company to “show some accountability”, urging Facebook to protect children, not exploit them.

In a passionate monologue, Stefanovic quoted Dr Simon Longstaff from The Ethics Centre who described Facebook “seeking to profit from the vulnerabilities” of children as “disturbing”.

“Hello! It is not disturbing, it is disgusting,” Stefanovic said.

“So Facebook deliberately targeted our vulnerable young to profit. Deliberately targets our most vulnerable young for profit. Does anyone else care? I do.”

Stefanovic said the company was unlikely to be faced with legal problems for this “travesty” due to legislative gaps in privacy laws.