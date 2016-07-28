The biggest eye makeup mistake women make.

Image: Getty.

Rae Morris is basically the Oprah Winfrey of the Australian makeup scene.

She’s been in the industry for 25 years, has her own line of makeup brushes, dolls up the faces of many a celebrity and has just released Rae Morris Makeup Masterclass, $69.99 (the book, interactive book and pocket companion app, of course).

We caught up with the beauty guru to talk makeup mistakes and her scientific approach to eye makeup.

What’s the most common eye makeup error you see people make?

“Have you heard of the Fibonacci Sequence? Or Phi, the Golden Ratio?”

No, I have not, it sounds mathematical – not my strong point! What is it?

“It’s a mathematical equation. You will find things more beautiful when they measure Phi. Companies like Aston Marton and Apple design all their logos and products with this equation in mind. To take it a step further, faces that are Phi are universally perceived to be beautiful; so Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Cleopatra. Every Leonardo Da Vinci painting is based on Phi.

When I do makeup women all want the same thing – an Egyptian almond eye shape. No matter their ethnicity or age, every time I do a woman’s eye makeup that is smokey or extended out from the eye, they always love it. I started to notice that every time it was a Phi measurement. And I thought, I need to teach women with droopy eyes, hooded eyes, small eyes and Asian eyes so they can make their eyes Phi.”

So how do we make our eye makeup 'Phi'?

So how do we make our eye makeup ‘Phi’?

“Most women do this, they draw the top eyeliner on first and join the bottom to the top. Biggest mistake. Find me a picture of a woman on a red carpet – ever – where you see this, as in, their eyeliner and eye makeup stops at the end of their eye.

It cuts your eyes off. It’s like saying ‘this is where my eye stops’. Instead, give your eyeliner a bit of a flick, extend the eyeliner on from the end of your eye or you’re selling yourself short. It can be even the smallest little smudge at the edge of your eye.” (Post continues after gallery.)