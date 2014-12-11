"The time saving treatment that made me look amazing but kind of ruined me."

Nicky on Day Two of her eyelash extensions.

Forget everything you’ve heard about eyelash extensions, they are one of the best beauty investments you can ever make. Expensive yet instant Bambi lashes are not something I’d usually recommend – that was, until I tried them.

Now I can’t live without them. But there’s one thing you should know before you hand over any money: they’ll also ruin your life.

Here’s my honest pros and cons to help you determine if you should get them (hint: you totally should).

PROS:

1. You’ll get more compliments than you have in your entire life.

On Day One of my eyelash extensions I received roughly 12 compliments. As a (glowless) pregnant and sleep-deprived mother-of-one this was an enormous boost to my confidence. Sure, it’s incredibly vain, but isn’t that why we do all beauty treatments?

I also feel the need to point out here that I never got asked to school formal. In fact, I once asked a boy, who told me we should go as ‘just friends’. He didn’t even go with anyone else… See? This is why I need external validation.

2. You no longer need makeup.

This of course depends on a few things: the state of your skin and your confidence levels. But as someone who’s become reliant on wearing BB cream / foundation on a daily basis, I found the lashes made me look ‘done’ enough to skip every other shred of makeup. I literally woke up like this:

3. It’s the most painless beauty treatment ever.

It’s a common myth that eyelash extensions are painful to apply. They’re not. Embarrassingly, I fell asleep throughout most of my initial 60-minute appointment. I was mortified when I woke up. I'm just hoping I didn't snore...

4. You can throw away all your mascaras / fake eyelashes.