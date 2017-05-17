"Eyebrows have officially jumped the shark. There, I've said it."

What’s the first thing you notice about someone?

Their smile?

Their eyes?

The way they walk?

How their pleated rose gold skirt swishes?

For me it has become eyebrows.

Or as the French say, les sourcils — because it sounds better if I’m talking about les sourcils.

FIRSTLY:

But here I go. Apologies in advance.

In real life, online and on any screen I can get my hands on I can't shake the distinct feeling that so many women have the same eyebrows.

So sculpted. So defined, with edges so sharp you could build a house - that's just silly, a townhouse - on them. So perfectly arched. So tattooed. So hairless. So... so... exact.

It's like everyone has the same set of cartoon eyebrows and they have just stencilled them on with brown Niko pen.