8 mask-friendly makeup looks to level up your eye game.

There’s no doubt this year has brought some big changes to the way we live our lives. For those of us in Melbourne, our curfew may be lifted and restrictions easing, but masks remain an everyday essential.

I’m not sure any of us could have predicted that the humble face mask would become the must-have accessory for 2020, but here we are.

During times like this, it’s comforting to turn to practices that bring us joy, and make us feel like we’re ever so slightly still holding onto normalcy. For some of us, that’s at-home workouts to replace the gym. For others, it’s five-way Zoom calls on a Friday night to keeps the Girl’s Night tradition alive, or overpriced takeaway on the weekend.

For me, my morning ritual of getting dressed and putting on my makeup has been a real saviour during lockdown. It makes me feel like I’m still in control of my day and switches my brain on to work from home.

With a statement lip out of the question for the time being, it’s time to refresh the beauty arsenal! Luckily for us mask-wearers, 2020 has really brought the goods when it comes to fresh, fun eye looks.

I road-tested a few playful beauty looks that you can give a crack while rocking the essential, curve-flattening mask.

White liner.

When I saw Jodie Comer ever-so-gracefully sporting a white eyeliner, I had to try it. Spring is in the air, so a clean, crisp and fresh white liner feels right on the money. I’m no eyeliner pro, which is why it’s great that this look is meant to be super simple. One flick of the eyeliner (and a little makeup remover to clean it all up) and voila! It made me look awake! After only one coffee! This one is Morphe’s Liquid Liner in Blank Slate, $18.

