Editor's picks: Christmas presents to buy for others (that you can also use yourself).

We all know Christmas is the time for giving. But when it comes to presents, who says you can’t give something to *ahem* yourself in the process? Yes, I know the whole spiel. Christmas isn’t about the gifts. It’s about family, friends and togetherness.

I get that. I do. Except in all honesty, who doesn’t love a good gift on Christmas day? (Hint: The correct answer is no one.)

So in the spirit of valuing memories over possessions, I’ve decided that this year I’m investing in experiences for my family and friends as opposed to material gifts. The only catch is, it’s more of a wish list for myself because I’ll be along for the (awesome) ride.

No one has to know. Right?

Here are my top picks:

1. BridgeClimb.

If there’s one thing that you have to do in your lifetime, it would be to climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge with BridgeClimb. It’s a must-do, bucket list experience not only for Sydney-siders, but for people all over the world. So why not share that adventure with your nearest and dearest?

There are four different tours to choose from with dawn, day, twilight or night climbs available, each with spectacular and unique views of Sydney. The BridgeClimb gift certificate is an excellent Christmas pressie for your loved one (and of course, yourself).

2. Sky diving.

No one wants to jump out of a plane by themselves. So if you have a family member, close friend or a partner who is a bit of a thrill seeker, skydiving is the perfect idea. For Sydney-siders there are heaps of nearby centres to choose from or you could even make a day of it and go for a drive to a location like Hunter Valley, Coffs Harbour or Byron Bay. While the experience itself might not last very long, the photos and videos will last a lifetime.

3. Hot air balloon ride.

The beauty of the hot air balloon ride is that you can bring more than one person along. So you could opt for a family package and make it one big gift for everyone. I love this idea because it massively cuts down your Christmas shopping list. Plus it’s a great opportunity to spend time with your family.

Going on a hot air balloon is all about the amazing scenery. If you’re in Sydney, you can take a ride over the Hunter Valley or The Hawkesbury which allows for some amazing photo opportunities. Most places will also include a buffet breakfast with your ride. What more could you want?