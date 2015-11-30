I got engaged a year ago, and at the time, I got swept up in the excitement of choosing a big, sparkly ring. But now that 12 months have passed and the initial excitement has worn off, I’ve come to regret my decision.

Don’t get me wrong – I still love my ring, and I still catch myself looking at it and playing with it often. But what I do regret is its price tag.

Just to be clear – my ring was most definitely not Kardashian-level expensive. In fact, compared to many of my engaged friends, the amount we spent was quite conservative.

But still, the cost was in the thousands, and looking back, I wish it has been in the hundreds instead.

I've never really been a big jewellery person, and my personality is pretty low maintenance and non-flashy. I'm far more likely to wear cheap costume jewellery bought from a chain store than the pricey stuff.