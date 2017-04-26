Murderer Jack Jones was executed on Monday. His last letter has been shared.

A death row inmate in the US state of Arkansas has used his final words to address his victim’s family.

Jack Jones was put to death by lethal injection on Monday evening, more than 20 years after he brutally raped and murdered local bookkeeper Mary Phillips and assaulted her then 11-year-old daughter, Lacey.

Before his execution Jones said he wanted to let the family know how sorry he was.

Speaking of Lacey he said, “I can’t believe I did something to her. I tried to be respectful from the time I took and become a better person. I hope I did better. I hope over time you could learn who I really am and [that] I am not a monster.

“There was a reason why those things happened that day. I am so sorry Lacey; try to understand, I love you like my child.”

The 52-year-old was sentenced to death after confessing to beating and raping Phillips at her Bald Knob office then strangling her to death with the cord from a coffee pot.

The 1995 crime was committed in front of Lacey, who he then bashed unconscious.