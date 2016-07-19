Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Accused ‘Evil 8’ paedophile claims he had “some doubts” about victim’s age.

A man accused of being part of the so-called “Evil 8” paedophile ring accused of abusing a 12-year-old girl has claimed he had “some doubts” when her father told him she was “about 17 or 18”.

Troy Phillip Milbourne, 41, pleaded guilty to seven charges including indecent dealings with a child under 13 and sexual penetration of a child under 13.

Western Australia’s Bunbury District Court was told Milbourne was one of several men who responded to an online advertisement posted by the girl’s father, WA Today reported.

Troy Phillip Milbourne pleaded guilty to 7 of 10 offences, including sexual penetration of a child @AAPNewswire #OperationSweep #perthnews — Sarah Motherwell (@SarahMotherwell) August 13, 2015

After meeting the victim’s father he visited the family’s house where he engaged in several indecent acts with the girl, according to prosecutors.

Milbourne’s defence lawyer Simon Freitag told the court he had proceeded despite his initial doubts after being coaxed by the girl’s father.

“My client instructs me he had some doubts but ultimately trusted what her father said,” Mr Freitag said.

He is due to be sentenced on Monday.

2. Protestors face off outside ABC studios as Pauline Hanson appears on Q&A.

As controversial senator-elect Pauline Hanson sat behind the panel on ABC’s Q&A program last night, protesters clashed with each other and later police outside on the street.

Around 100 protesters gathered outside ABC headquarters in Sydney, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, with some carrying pro-Pauline signs and placards while other held a counter-protest.

On one side signs read,”welcome back Pauline” and “multiculturalism has utterly failed” while on the other protesters called for the One Nation supporters to “please explain” and “stand with Muslims against racism”.

At least a dozen people were handcuffed by police and it’s believed at least six arrests were made.

Meanwhile, inside the studio Hanson was asked to defend her anti-Islam stance by fellow panel members and questioners and was shocked to discover Labor senator Sam Dastyari is, in fact, a Muslim.

3. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull rejects calls to ban Muslim immigration as he spruiks new cabinet.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has dismissed calls from TV presenter Sonia Kruger to stop Muslim immigration to Australia because of Islamic terrorism.

Speaking late yesterday, Turnbull said Australian immigration policies would stand.

“As you know Australia has a non-discriminatory immigration program and a non-discriminatory humanitarian program, and has done for many, many years,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

“That is not going to change”.

Meanwhile the PM yesterday announced a new, expanded ministry of 23, the largest in over 40 years.