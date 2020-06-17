Where are they now? The kids from Everybody Loves Raymond, 24 years later.

Warning: This post deals with suicide, and may be triggering for some readers.

For nine years, '90s sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond was a much-loved fixture on Australian television.

The long-running American sitcom followed the everyday life of Raymond "Ray" Barone (played by Ray Romano), his wife Debra (played by Patricia Heaton), and their dysfunctional yet hilariously relatable family.

Now, 24 years on from its first episode, the kids of Everybody Loves Raymond are no longer, well... kids.

Ally and her younger twin brothers, Geoffrey and Michael Barone, who were siblings in real-life, have all been through a lot in the years following the show.

Here's a look at what they've been doing since.

Ally Barone (Madylin Sweeten)





Image: CBS/Instagram @bettyboopgurl.



Ray and Debra's eldest child, Ally Barone, was played by actress Madylin Sweeten, who is now 28 years old. Feel old yet?





Since the show wrapped, Madylin has continued acting and has gone on to play minor roles in American Splendor, Grey's Anatomy, and Lucifer. Outside of acting, the former child star also works as a writer, director, and producer of her own short films, according to IMDb.

During an interview with Vogue LA last year, Madylin opened up about her struggles with mental health and the years she spent "chasing booze and boys".

"By the time I was 19, I had lived the lives of many people. I was lucky enough to see the world, meet my heroes, and work on a prime-time television series for nine years. Once my twenties came knocking at my door, I had spent so much time chasing adventures that I had forgotten to take care of my mental health," she told the publication.