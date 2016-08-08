The reason even ordinary people need a prenup.

I’ve got to give it to James Packer. He has fantastic taste in women…Jodhi Mears, Erica Baxter, Kate Fisher…all good- looking, intelligent women with their own careers.

When they went their separate ways, Kate Fischer was left a Bondi pad and a rumoured $10 million settlement after her five-year relationship and two-year engagement.

James paid Erica Baxter (mother of his 3 children) a rumoured $100 million 2013, more than ten times the amount he is believed to have given first wife Jodhi Meares.

Watch the official trailer for ‘Mariah’s World’. Post continues below.

Video by E! Online

Nobody could have predicted that he would end up dating Mariah Carey. How do they even know each other?

According to the gossip mags, the only hold up to James and Mariah (Jamirah? Maracker?) walking down the aisle is a disagreement about getting a prenup. Allegedly she wants one and he doesn’t which is strange considering Mariah is only worth a paltry $500 million compared to James’s $5 billion.

Mariah if you’re reading this, don’t force him to sign a prenup. If he doesn’t want one and everything goes pear-shaped you will never have to sing another high note in your life.