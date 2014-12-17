The do-gooder's guide to Christmas shopping.

Christmas is about presents. Obviously.

It is about getting gifts and giving gifts and most importantly feeling good about what a thoughtful and tasteful gift-giver you are.

But wait. What if there was a way you could feel even better about haemorrhaging money this holiday season? Look no further than our do-gooders guide to Christmas shopping.

Below are ten gift ideas for those who want to make a difference, while confirming their status as top-notch present-choosers.

This Christmas, why not use your purchasing power for good?

1. Intergalactic Space Travel Kit for an earthling child of you choice.

Looking for an out-of-this world gift for the intrepid child in your life? This Intergalactic Space Travel Kit has everything your child needs for their new life on Mars.

Your kit includes 1x Martian passport, 1x Martian t-shirt, Martian postcards, Emergency Space Food, 1x Flying Saucer Repair Kit and some writing activities to keep you busy on the 362 million km journey to Mars.

You can order your kit online or pick one up at the Martian Embassy and Gift Shop at the Sydney Story Factory.

All revenue from the shop supports the Sydney Story Factory’s programs, which target marginalised students, and those from Indigenous and non-English speaking backgrounds. They are open to everyone though and aim to encourage children to write stories in all forms.

2. Pamper your pet (or somebody else’s)

Pets love presents too. Fact. Why not get yours (or someone else’s) this special Pet Indulgence Hamper from Guide Dogs Victoria? It’s the perfect stocking filler and 100% of sales go toward supporting the organisation’s life-changing services for vision impaired.

Little known fact, Labradors are very self-conscious about their hair. Do good by beautifying your pooch this Chrissy.

Each Christmas Hamper includes three Joseph Lyddy Pet Indulgence products: a Cleansing Everyday Oatmeal Shampoo, Enriching Crème Conditioner, and a packet of Oral Care Dental Sticks. They’re available from the Guide Dogs Victoria website.

3. Hamlin Shea butter

Hamlin Shea is 100% pure, unrefined, virgin shea butter from Ghana. Naturally rich in Vitamins A, E, and F, shea butter is an intense moisturiser which helps to soothe, hydrate, and balance the skin. It is just one of the many gifts available through the Hamlin Fistula Ethiopia store, which supports the operating costs of the Addis Ababa Fistula Hospital and the Hamlin College of Midwives in Ethiopia.

4. The Fabric Social has your Chrissy cards covered

The Fabric Social puts technology in the hands of women-artisans who have been isolated by armed conflict. This Christmas they are selling these cute as anything Xmas cards by Melbourne artist Tashi. Order yours by emailing [email protected] with the tagline “Jingle Bells”.

5. Who Gives A Crap’s festive toilet paper

Put an end to crappy Chrissy presents with this festive toilet paper from Who Gives A Crap. By selling you their TP, WGAC helps to build toilets and improve sanitation around the world. It’s also made entirely from recycled materials, with no chlorine, inks, dyes or weird perfumes. A sustainable choice that Santa would be proud of.