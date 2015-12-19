The 2015 do-gooder's guide to Christmas shopping.

Christmas is nearly upon us, which means buying up big, lest you come off as some sort of Scrooge. Sigh.

Okay I lied, it’s not all about buying presents, but sometimes you do want to show your loved ones how much you appreciate them with a thoughtful, tasteful gift — while also getting the recognition you deserve as the thoughtful, tasteful gift-giver you are.

I know, I know… the niggling guilt that comes with indulging your capitalist streak. Believe me, I know.

So what if I told you, you can give good pressies, while also using your purchase power, positively?

Here’s 10 great gift ideas for the smug do-gooder inside you.

1. Some festive toilet paper from Who Gives a Crap.

Put an end to crappy Chrissy presents for good with some fancy toilet paper from Who Gives A Crap. By selling you their TP, WGAC helps to build toilets and improve sanitation around the world. It’s also made entirely from recycled materials, with no chlorine, inks, dyes or weird perfumes. A sustainable choice that Santa would be proud of.

2. Subscribe to the Monthly or The Saturday Paper.

Keep your family informed next year with a subscription to the Monthly or The Saturday Paper.

If you purchase gift subscription using the promo code ‘GiveASRC’ they’ll donate 20% of the price to Asylum Seeker Resource Centre.