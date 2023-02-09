'I've been estranged from my father for 5 years. People still say I should forgive him.'

Mamamia recently heard from 12 women about what led them to be estranged from their parents. Every story was heartbreaking and no two stories were the same. One woman who wanted to share her experience of estrangement was Ellie* and while we only used part of her story in the original post, we want to share her story in full.
This is Ellie’s story of being estranged from her 70-year-old father, as told to Mamamia.
My father was never a great parent to me and didn’t care about being involved in my life. We always had issues. We had no connection and no trust.
He once told me he paid for my schooling and that was his job done. So that didn’t build a great bond between us.
My parents divorced when I was five years old and I literally have no memory of my dad growing up. He moved states after they divorced, which meant I barely saw him.
Then he would forget my birthday, Easter, anything special. I would maybe see him once a year from when I was eight.
Watch: Complicated grief and knowing when to get help. Post continues below.