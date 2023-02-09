'I've been estranged from my father for 5 years. People still say I should forgive him.'

He would tell me that I wasn’t good enough. I wasn’t smart and intelligent like my older sister, and I wasn’t athletic like my brother. I was a runt of a kid and I think I represented weakness to him. He was quite dismissive of me.

My brother and sister have much better bonds with him today. Though they weren’t parented any better; they were loved. I think that’s the biggest difference between mine and their experience. It hurts that they have better relationships. But sharing the same parent doesn’t mean you were parented the same.

To this day I swear that man didn’t, couldn’t, or just wouldn’t love me.

At one stage we had a family dog and I remember thinking that dog is loved more than me. He saw me as the weak link and he had no time for that.

If I visited him at his place, he wouldn’t spend time with me. He would leave me to sort myself out. He would yell at me that I was sh*t or stupid.

If I ever tried to bring up how his yelling would make me feel scared or sad, he would tell me I was overreacting.

His relationship with my mother was awful. They hated each other. Their phone calls were brutal. When they divorced, they made a deal that us kids - my sister, brother and me - would go and live with him when we started high school.

I swear he only did this to hurt mum. I believe I was used as a pawn to reinforce his dislike of my mother.

When I moved to his home (in a different state to where I had been) I had to do my own washing, sort my own food, and make my way home when he’d forget to pick me up. I was 13 years old.

When mum later died, he didn’t even leave work to tell me. I found out at school. And I was told to go back to school the next day.

