"I've finally found the perfect foundation that actually comes in my shade."

It’s the plight that every woman knows too well – you find the perfect shade of foundation and then one day, out of the blue you’re told it’s…discontinued.

Yes, yes, it’s just makeup. But, usually, we’ve spent a lot of time looking for that shade, because, let’s face it, a lot of makeup ranges don’t offer options for a large variety of skin tones. So it’s frustrating and disappointing to have your hard-won go-to ripped from your hands.

This happened to me again a few months ago. I hopped online to put in my usual order, and boom, my world imploded when the word DISCONTINUED exploded on to the screen in bold red letters.

(Well, that’s not precisely what happened, but it’s what it felt like, and that’s what really counts.)

Which is why, when I discovered that Estée Lauder’s cult Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup SPF10 foundation (it’s apparently the number one foundation) now has 61 shades in total (the largest shade basket on the Aussie market), the timing couldn’t have been better.

I hit up the Estée Lauder website to check it out. This is what I found.

Finding my match in Estée Lauder’s Double Wear foundation was so simple I almost cried.

In a couple of clicks, I was at the Double Wear foundation page. But the range wasn’t displayed by a series of confusing names, or even just by coloured dots; you could see the entire range at a glance, and on each selection, you get a preview of what the makeup would look like. This digital shade match guide made finding my tone the easiest it’s ever been.

Seeing the makeup on someone with my skin colouring gave me the confidence to make a sight-unseen selection. (Oh, and the free shipping and returns helped, too.)