These are the only items you need for a newborn. According to the experts.

The range of products available to new parents is never-ending.

Choosing between cots and bassinets is just the tip of an expensive and largely unnecessary iceberg.

Hello Bump hosts Monique Bowley and Rebecca Judd invited Midwife Cath (Cathryn Curtin) onto their pregnancy podcast to find out which items are necessary and which are a waste.

Listen to Cath and the hosts discuss everything from baby gyms to bassinets, cots to cribs and all that’s in between.

Toys were first to get a rather stern but fair thumbs down. Cath explained she tended to err on the side of less is best when it came to recreational objects for newborns.

“I’m a bit of a minimalist with babies as far as toys as things like that,” she said.

Cath said parents should focus on securing high quality items that aid sleep and mobility.

“You need a good cot and a good mattress, a good pram and a safe car seat that’s been put in by someone who knows what they’re doing,” she said.

“One of those baby carriers, they’re fantastic to walk around while holding the baby.”