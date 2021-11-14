ROADTEST: "I went to my first ever online skin consultation. Here's everything I learned."

Just when I got my winter skin routine down pat (hydration, hydration, hydration!), the weather has warmed and much like the seasons, my skin has decided to change what it needs from me.

Throw in the fact I’m now back to work and wearing makeup daily, my skin has moved onto oilier pastures – who doesn’t love a 3pm shine?

Under usual circumstances, I would plug my concerns into Google à la oily skin prone to hormonal breakout, and break the bank buying a mixture of different brands and products in hopes they work their magic.

Luckily for me, I no longer have to do this. Thanks to esmi Skin Minerals' FREE online skin consultation, I am now armed with a range of their products that will do exactly what I need to combat my oily skin and monthly breakouts (this makes the Virgo in me very happy – I love when a skincare brand can offer me everything I need within their range).

Image: Supplied.

The consultation is available through their website between 6am-10pm Monday to Friday and 8am-10pm on weekends, meaning I could fit in a quick live consult while giving the kids a bath (single mum life means multi-tasking to the extreme).

The best part is the consultants are all qualified and experienced beauty therapists! Across the team there is additional expertise and qualifications in Dermal Science, Nursing, Health Coaching and Naturopathy too.

With years and years of experience combined within the team — using all different aspects of their qualifications and experience — they guide, educate, and support customers along their esmi journey!