'I believe escorts save marriages. But I'm relieved to no longer be part of the deception.'

They say you have lightbulb moments at the strangest of times. Mine was the other night just as I was about to go to sleep. Something wasn't feeling right. Earlier that day I'd recorded No Filter podcast with Mia Freedman, and Mia asked me whether I still believed married men seeing escorts saved marriages, something I said in 2014 when I outed myself as Samantha X. Something that, as Mia put it, got some women angry.

Oh yes! I exclaimed defiantly, I still stand by that! And rattled off what I had learnt about married men.

If there's anything I know about being in the public eye, stick to your guns. Don't show any kind of weakness. And sure, the words came out of my mouth with the bravado I was so used to putting on. But the problem was, it wasn't Samantha saying them anymore; it was me, Amanda.

Later that night, still not feeling right, I texted Mia at some unprofessional hour. I said it didn't sit right with me anymore, that I no longer wanted to be part of deception in a marriage. "I saw you flinch, so this makes sense," she wrote back.

So what's changed?

Now the fog has cleared, I can look back at my time as an escort with a helicopter view. I can see more clearly now the impact my choices have had. Let me be clear: I am not regretting the past. I'm not writing off the past decade as some kind of breakdown. I have owned who I was, who I am now, and what I have done. I have achieved a lot, written two best-selling books, have a successful business, have helped support men in their darkest hours and helped women find their 'inner Samantha.'

However, now, I acknowledge that my actions have impacted people close to me, and far from me. I acknowledge that some wives have discovered their husbands had been seeing me, and I have had to deal with a couple of phone calls. Funnily enough, most of the wives and I have bonded.

I acknowledge the hurt I have directly and indirectly caused to these women, whether or not they knew about me.

For that, I apologise.

I am sorry if you are a wife who has found out your husband was a client, or that you suspected. I was a third party, and I probably was a secret and that bit no longer sits right with me.

Ironically, I once discovered my ex-partner was seeing an escort during our relationship, and it was devastating. Karma is a b*tch, hey. I confronted the escort, and we became friends (briefly). But I got to feel the pain. I never blamed her, I understood, but it hurt.

Do I think men seeing escorts saves marriages? Yes, sometimes I do. Men have affairs, not all, but enough. Seeing escorts is not an affair. It's transactional and has very clear boundaries. It's a safe bet. The escort doesn't want to run off with your husband, I can assure you. She probably just got rid of her own. One wife asked me once: "What do you think about when you are with someone's husband?"