Everything you need to know about having a fetish for breastfeeding.

Urine, semen and saliva all have their place in the realm of body fluid fetishes, but today we are going to discuss lactophilia, an attraction to a lactating breast and breast milk. As far as fetishes go, this one is pretty easy to understand, even if it’s far from your thing. Breasts, historically and throughout evolution, have been viewed as a symbol of fertility, sexuality and nourishment. Here we’ll take a deeper look into what this fetish is about and what it involves.

Breast milk isn’t just for babies.

In a recent study conducted by Dr. Justin Lehmiller, one-third of 4,000 American men surveyed were found to have fantasised about breast milk at least once. Moreover, breast lactation is becoming a hot commodity. Women selling excess breast milk online to other women often report receiving numerous requests from men.

In Japan, lactation fetishism is even more out in the open. Breast milk bars enable customers to order fresh breast milk. At the popular Bonyu Bar, three nursing women under the age of 30 provide the real deal. The bar menu includes fresh breast milk for 2,000 yen (about US$18) and if you’re interested in drinking milk straight from the source, it will cost you 5,000 yen ($45).

What is erotic lactation, or an adult nursing relationship (ANR)?

Dr. Harmony, a kink positive clinical sexologist, explained to me that erotic lactation is “sexual arousal by the idea of, viewing, or participating in breastfeeding.” Adult nursing relationships occur when there is a “coupling dynamic between a receiver of the milk and the giver of the milk.”

For some people who are attracted to lactation, the idea of drinking the milk is where the fetish lies, while for others, watching a woman lactating is arousing.

For some couples, the relationship can be symbolic or more direct in a “mother/little relationship.” However, this is not to say that erotic lactation falls under the umbrella of incest play.

Dr. Harmony states that, “It is not considered incest play, it is called age play.”

Since milk from the breast is essentially just another form of fluid, Dr. Harmony believes that the fluid itself is not typically stigmatised, but rather the association to age play.

OK, so what’s age play?

The interest in age play is also growing. Dr. Harmony believes this is because the power exchange creates a dynamic that includes, “more nurturing and guiding versus controlling.”