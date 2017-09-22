If you haven’t read about Hillary Clinton’s “alternate-nostril breathing” technique, do it. Now. Quickly. Because you’re going to need its anxiety-busting powers to make it through this catalogue of rage-inducing sexism.

Yes, ladies and gents, it’s that time of year again. The Ernie Awards have been held, and in the words of award-founder Dr Meredith Burgmann, the winners for the most sexist remarks of 2017 were “depressingly excellent”.

Among them, a judge, a couple of journalists, car dealers, a community leader, and yes, a familiar face or two.

Ready? Deep breath.

SILVER ERNIE (MEDIA): Andrew Bolt

Remarking on a Human Rights Commission Report that found that 51 per cent of students were sexually harassed last year, the conservative social and political commentator wrote, “Yes, we should be shocked and visibly upset…that the Commission perpetrated such a hoax. We should be shocked and upset that not one university boss had the guts to call out this fraud of a study.”

SILVER ERNIE (JUDICIAL): Christopher Ryan

You may have blocked this from your mind, but last November the County Court judge was reprimanded by the Victorian Court of Appeal for referring to a 14-year-old sexual assault victim as “nubile” and “a very worldly young woman”. He also described the offender’s decision to have sex with her as “readily understandable”. Yep.

SILVER ERNIE (INDUSTRIAL): Ford dealers

When the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission launched an investigation into transmission fault that affected 70,000 Ford cars, it heard from multiple women who said dealers had dismissed their complaints as being an issue with “their driving style”.

THE WARNEY (SPORT): Dale Simmons

You’d be forgiven for not having heard of the county AFL club president before May this year. But then he went ahead and called AFL umpire Eleni Glouftsis “a dopey mole” [sic] and “a stupid bitch” and said that she would change her mind on umpiring decisions because she was female.

Don’t worry, the Cervantes Tiger Sharks ditched him.

THE FRED (CLERICAL/CELEBRITY): Keysar Trad

The Muslim community leader raised plenty of eyebrows back in February when he referred to domestic violence as “a last resort”. After being questioned on The Bolt Report about a verse of the Quran that deals with spousal conflict, Trad said it is designed to have a “calming effect”, that before a man even considers raising his hand against his wife he should “bring her a box of chocolates” or take her out to dinner to resolve the issue.