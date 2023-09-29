This TikTok girl dad is calling out your 'dusty' son.

Eric Taylor wants his daughter to recognise your dusty son’s sexist behaviour when she grows up - and call him out on it.
Known on social media as @girldad_e, Eric is using his huge platform (226k followers on Instagram and almost 7k on TikTok) to model what he calls ‘healthy masculinity’, both to his daughter and yours.
And, most importantly, your dusty son.
Born and raised by a single mother, Eric never knew his dad, and vowed to be everything he never was - while spreading the message that we can all be better.
In the viral clips, ominous music plays as Eric engages in a positive action, stopping briefly to glare at the camera as the key message flashes on screen, before returning his attention to his daughter, and the task at hand.
Image: Instagram/@girldad_e