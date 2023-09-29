This TikTok girl dad is calling out your 'dusty' son.

It’s about leading by example, modeling positive behaviours and treating the girls and women in their lives with respect.

Because those little girls, are always watching.

"Most children’s understanding of the world is caught, not taught, and therefore the examples set by male role models become all the more important," says life coach and founder of Strong Men'd Gary Fahey.

"At some stage in the young girls lives they will be responsible for making choices about the men they let into their life, be it intimate relationships, friendships or employers. Male role models, in particular through the early development stages of a young girl's life, demonstrate the standard of what a ‘good man’ is, how they act, and what you can or should expect from them."

Gary says if men aren't consciously focused on the role they play in future relationships of the girls in their lives, the chances of those girls ultimately seeking out or accepting harmful practices significantly increases.

"Any man that saddles up for a role model position in a young person’s life should be very conscious about the standard they hope to set, what actions embody that standard and then do everything in their power to live it out."

Even if girls know what they want and believe they want better, everything they soak up throughout their formative years while watching their male role models, may lead to them accepting what they will eventually know as the standard.

"The level of acceptance that a young woman would have towards the behaviour of, and treatment from, a partner will be directly related to the experiences she has had growing up."

We know unhealthy relationships can spiral, leading to coercive control and even physical violence. Mental health expert Christina Foxwell says showing respect for women and girls in daily interactions is a critical part of role modelling healthy masculinity.