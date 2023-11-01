Erin Patterson has been arrested over the alleged mushroom poisoning deaths.

There's been a major update in the alleged mushroom poisoning case.

In July, at a standard luncheon among family in Victoria's South Gippsland shire, a meal that police have deemed suspicious was served.

Four of the lunch's attendees died and one miraculously recovered.

Now another family member who was present at the lunch, Erin Patterson, has been arrested. No charges have yet been laid.

The 49-year-old was arrested by homicide squad detectives at her home in Leongatha just after 8am on Thursday. A search warrant was executed at the address with assistance from Australian Federal Police detector dogs.

Gail Patterson and her husband Don, both 70, went to lunch at their former daughter-in-law Erin Patterson's home in Leongatha, around a two-hour drive from Melbourne.

Gail's sister, 66-year-old Heather Wilkinson and her 68-year-old husband Baptist Church pastor Ian Wilkinson, were also at the lunch. Erin Patterson had recently separated from Gail and Don's son, police saying the pair described their separation as "amicable".