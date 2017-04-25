Coroner finds Happy Days star Erin Moran most likely died of cancer.

Erin Moran, known for playing Joanie Cunningham on Happy Days, most likely died of cancer, a coroner’s report says.

The cause of death was released on in a joint statement from the Harrison County Coroner’s office and sheriff’s department.

“A joint investigation into Mrs Moran’s death was conducted by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Harrison County Coroner’s office,” the statement reads.

“A subsequent autopsy revealed that Mrs Moran likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer. Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending however no illegal narcotics were found at the residence.”

The California-born actress, who also starred in the Happy Days spinoff Joanie Loves Chachi, had reportedly fallen on hard times in recent years. Moran’s untimely death on Saturday at age 56 was followed by an outpouring of support from the entertainment community, including her Happy Days co-stars.

Henry Winkler wrote in a statement, “I will always remember Erin with her sweet smile that greeted me on the very first day I walked onto the set of ‘Happy Days’ in 1974. She was only nine years old. For the next 10 years that smile never faded. Unfortunately yesterday it did. My condolences go out to her family. She will always be locked in my heart.”