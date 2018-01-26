After announcing her pregnancy live on air in early December, NRL Footy Show co-host Erin Molan has stunned viewers with how well pregnancy seems to be agreeing with her.

But all is not as it seems, and the 35-year-old has shared an emotional message on Instagram to let people know about the “very real and non-glam side” to growing a tiny human being.

“This isn’t a ‘pity me’ post… just an FYI for the sake of accuracy!” she wrote.

"I have received so many beautiful comments and messages over the past few weeks about how well I look on TV and that I am glowing through this pregnancy... I obviously appreciate them very much...BUT I feel it's important for other pregnant women to know that there is a very real and non-glam side to my pregnancy too."

The sports media personality clarified that her on-air looks were the result of some "VERY talented souls" whose jobs are specifically to make her look camera ready each and every day.

"How I look ready to go 'on-air' isn't how I arrive at work or wake up," she shared.

"I am sick every single day... no 'better after 12 weeks' for me unfortunately. I often have to run out of the hair and make up room multiple times unwell."

LISTEN: Monique Bowley and Rebecca Judd speak with an obstetrician in order to bust all big pregnancy myths: cheese, wine, and hair dyeing.

She even confessed she had been referred to jokingly as a "walking corpse" by some of her colleagues, and said most days she stays in bed "ill" for as long as possible before needing to get up and go to work.

"Today - I spent an hour on the bathroom floor unable to get up - and have had to call in sick to work for the first time since getting pregnant..." she shared.

"I can normally work through anything so I found doing that incredibly hard."