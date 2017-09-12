Erin McNaught and her musician husband have welcomed their second child.

Australian model, actress and presenter Erin McNaught is now a mother of two, welcoming her second child with her rapper husband Example.

Sharing the news on Instagram, 35-year-old Erin revealed her second baby boy arrived on Tuesday morning.

“He arrived this morning after a relatively quick natural and drug-free birth,” she shared with her 155,000 followers.

“Both of us happy and healthy.”

The model said the arrival of her son was “just as overwhelming” the second time around.

Something else that’s similar to the couple’s first addition? His name.

It seems the couple is continuing a very Kardashian-like tradition in keeping all the names of the members of their family starting with the same letter.

Big brother Evander (now almost three years old) said hello to Ennio Stanley Gleave this morning.

And with Erin and Example’s (real name Elliot Gleave) names both starting wth the letter ‘E’, we’re sensing a pattern.