An early Christmas delivery for Erin McNaught and husband Example.

Australian model Erin McNaught has given birth to her first child, a boy.

And in classic celebrity fashion, the former Miss Universe and her husband Example (real name Elliot Gleave), have chosen a rather unusual name.

Evander Maxwell Gleave.

The new dad took to Instagram shortly after the birth to share an adorable picture of their baby boy.

“Our son Evander Maxwell Gleave was born at 2.06am 21.12.14 (Australia time),” Example wrote. “Mother and child are both gorgeous”

What a lovely Christmas present, congrats guys.

Have a look through the gallery below to get a taste of what this kid is going to end up looking like.



Erin McNaught

Erin McNaught and Example

Erin McNaught and Example

Erin McNaught

Erin McNaught on the cover of Who magazine

Erin McNaught

Erin McNaught

Erin McNaught

Erin McNaught and Example

Erin McNaught

Erin McNaught and Example