"It’s deceptively practical." Erika Heynatz shares her "ridiculous" pregnancy staple.

Model, actress, singer, musical theatre star, TV presenter… yep, Erika Heynatz has worn a lot of hats throughout her career.

Now the 40-year-old is about to take on another significant role: mum. In December, Erika and her husband Andrew Kingston are due to welcome their first child together.

Before she embarks on the adventure of parenthood, we quizzed the Home and Away star to find out a few of her favourite things…

Skincare product

“I use Elizabeth Arden peel pads to gently exfoliate my skin and support natural cell turnover. They are a great, cost effective alternative to facials, they’re easy to use and refine skin for a really great glow.”

Pregnancy product

“Ridiculous as it sounds, an inflatable pool ring I bought in Hawaii. It’s deceptively practical! It’s good to swim with, sit on during mediation, use as rest pillow… it’s become my pregnancy staple. Bio Oil has been a godsend too. So far, no new stretch marks. I got tons when I had my growth spurt as a teenager!”

Cheapo fashion brand

“Top Shop and Zara are go-to brands for fast fix budget friendly fashion. Within a couple of weeks of the fashion shows they release their own versions of the collections. It’s great disposable seasonal wear.”

Hair product

“I use Olaplex to take good care of my hair. My hair, which is long, blonde and colour-treated, is exposed to a lot of heat styling and damage. Olaplex is fantastic for strengthening and restoring hair while applying colour and also has an at-home treatment which replenishes and makes my hair look and feel amazing.

"For convenience, dry shampoo is my top hair product. Aveda have released a non aerosol dry shampoo in a super light squeeze bottle which works so much better than the spray shampoos. It doesn't have that nasty chalky feel and has a lovely subtle fragrance."