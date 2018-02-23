Casey Parsons had tears in her eyes when she appeared, alongside her husband Sandy, on the Dr Phil show in 2013. They were pleading with the nation for help locating their adopted daughter Erica, who went missing at 13.

The story, as they told it, was bizarre. It was filled with inconsistencies and lies, cleverly hidden behind tears and pleading anguish.

Now, no one is very surprised – especially not Dr Phil McGraw who said at the time “it looks fishy to me” – that the pair have been charged with the first-degree murder of Erica, as well as felony child abuse; felony concealment of death; and felony obstruction of justice.

It’s a heartbreaking end to a truly wretched story.

Watch part of the Dr Phil interview in the video below.

Video by Dr Phil

The Parsons’ account to Dr Phil was that they’d sent Erica to stay with a woman who claimed to be her biological grandmother, named Irene Goodman, for a few weeks over Christmas in 2011 – more than two years before the television appearance.

“I knew she was safe and being looked after,” Casey said, when asked why she hadn’t tried to bring Erica home earlier, News Corp reports.

Casey did, however, admit to becoming suspicious after realising Erica had not taken a suitcase with her on the trip. And implied Goodman had a planned to kidnap the girl all along.

She said she heard her daughter in the background during calls to Goodman and, on one occasion, Casey said, Erica could be heard saying: “Tell that bi*ch not to come up here”.

Dr Phil responded by pointing out: No Irene Goodman exists.

“But the police can’t find any Irene Goodman,” McGraw said. “We can’t find any Irene Goodman and we’ve done everything we can. Every ‘Irene Goodman’ we’ve found has no connection to this case whatsoever.”

The interview with McGraw – and the Parsons’ belated acknowledgement that their daughter was missing – came only after Erica’s brother reported her disappearance to the police two years after she was supposedly “sent away”.

Erica lived with the Parsons from 2000 until her disappearance in 2011. By 2016, there was still no sign of Erica and both Casey and Sandy were serving prison terms for fraud charges – they had been claiming thousands of dollars in federal adoption assistance money meant for Erica, even after her disappearance.

Finally, in August 2016 there was a breakthrough. Sandy, still imprisoned, allegedly admitted to police the girl’s body had been “discarded” on December 19, 2011. He said he could help locate Erica’s shallow grave in Pageland, South Carolina.

“That day in South Carolina was tough on all of us,” Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten said in announcing the charges this Tuesday, CBS News reports. “I saw some pretty tough cops take it pretty rough.”