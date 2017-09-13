baby

TRUMP BABY: There's a tiny new addition to the President's family.

We’re about to hear the pitter patter of little feet in the White House corridors, as President of the United States becomes a grandfather for the ninth time.

Donald Trump’s second son Eric and his wife Lara today welcomed their first child, a son called Eric Luke Trump.

“Lara and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric ‘Luke’ Trump at 8:50 this morning,” the 33-year-old businessman posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

He and Lara announced the pregnancy in March, telling PEOPLE they found out they were expecting on Eric’s birthday and that Donald Trump was “so excited” about the news.

Trump is yet to react publicly to the news, but he’s been through this before.

????❤️????

A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on

He is grandfather to Trump Ivanka’s three children with husband Jared Kushner and the five children of his first son Donald Jr.

Now, the only question is about the world being created for them.

