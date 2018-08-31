I Don't Want To See Your Gusset.

It’s Equal Pay day today.  If you’re wondering what that actually means, Jessie is here to explain, so strap yourselves in!

Plus, is it ever okay to tell a colleague that what they’re wearing is inappropriate?

And would you watch Schapelle Corby as The Bachelorette because we certainly would.

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly Wainwright,  Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Buy tickets for our live shows here.

RECOMMENDATIONS 

Jessie: All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Holly: Caroline Overington’s The One You Trust

Mia: Blockers on iTunes

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

Get $20 off your first order at THE ICONIC use code OUTLOUD.

Terms and conditions apply, minimum spend $99. Offer ends 5th October

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.

Tags:
Leave a comment
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???