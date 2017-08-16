A woman has turned to an online forum to ask if she is being unreasonable for being ‘disappointed’ by the engagement ring she was presented with by her partner.

The user – who remained unnamed – wrote on Mumsnet that she was unimpressed with the ring her new fiancé had picked out.

“[He] proposed and presented me with the ring he’d chosen – a diamond solitaire in white gold. I was so happy and excited to accept but was disappointed when I first saw the ring,” she wrote.

“The first word that entered my head was ‘small’. There’s nothing to dislike about the type of ring per se… but it’s the whole thing – the colour of the gold, the setting, the small stone and relatively chunky shoulders.”

She admitted that she thought her partner would spend a bit more than the AU$2100 her engagement ring cost.

"His salary is nearing a 6 figure sum and he's usually very generous," she wrote.

"Having seen the receipt I know he paid [AU$2100] for it – which is a lot less than I would have imagined he would have spent on such a significant piece of jewellery.

"As it's something I'll be wearing every day and is such a special piece of jewellery I wanted to really love it and I just don't."

She then asked for advice on how she should best handle the delicate situation.

But some users were quick to judge the newly-engaged woman, telling her she was being ungrateful.