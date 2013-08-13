Mamamia Cares: Women's problems, hey?

By ALEX CORBETT

Women’s problems hey… Periods, cramps, pain, tampons – all that jazz. It’s not comfortable to even think about. And it’s definitely not something that we look forward to. I was 12 when my periods began, and I was in immense pain from the get-go, and was missing school and work… but was told by everyone that it was normal, and I would have to “get used to it”.

However, I never got used to it. If anything, it got worse, but the doctors wouldn’t listen to me. It’s funny that even though I was 12 and had never dealt with this before, I knew something was wrong, really wrong – I was way ahead of all of the doctors, and subsequently it would take another 5 years until they would actually diagnose me with something… Endometriosis.

When I was diagnosed it was the best moment ever. Of course I didn’t have IBS or celiac disease and I wasn’t crazy and the pain wasn’t in my head! (Something that a couple of doctors actually suggested.) It was in my pelvis!! Because every test for every other condition came back clear, and the treatments they would put me through for anything else, hadn’t helped me.

So, I have Endometriosis, now what? I didn’t know what it was when I was diagnosed, I hadn’t even heard of it before. But apparently, there is no cause or cure. So even though I could name what was wrong with me, I was still a long way from fixing it. It had come and gone for years. For months at a time I would be lead into a false sense of security with no pain – then the next day, life kicks me in the ovary, just to keep me on my toes. It had been 3 years since my diagnosis, totalling 8 years now that I’ve been sick, and I’ve finally had enough.

Not ‘breaking point’ enough, but, ‘I’m going to grab this thing and show it what I’m made of’ enough.

For years I saw every doctor I could, doing the rounds without a thought, just assuming that eventually, they would give me a pill or make me undergo a procedure to make it all better. And don’t get me wrong, they have put me through every treatment possible in this time, but nothing has been able to keep my chronic pain at bay for longer than 6 months. I have had three laparoscopies and am now on the medication, Zoladex, which has put me in a temporary state of menopause to postpone yet another surgery.