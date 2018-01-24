What really happened in that confronting The End of the F**king World scene.

*Content warning: This post definitely contains spoilers for The End of the F**king World.

It’s pretty clear from the outset of the dark teen comedy, The End of the F**king World, that it won’t have a happy ending.

And it definitely doesn’t.

In the final scene, while running from the cops on the beach, James says: “I’ve just turned 18 and I think I understand what people mean to each other.”

We then hear a gunshot and the screen fades to black.

That’s all we get.

While the ending feels dark and absolute, it’s also not entirely clear, leaving fans with a few unanswered questions.

Does James die? If he dies, what happens to Alyssa? Or do both James and Alyssa get captured by the police and charged for their laundry list of crimes? Or is there a possibility that the Bonnie and Clyde-esque lovers actually escape and start a new life together?

While we’ll probably never get answers in the form of a second season, there are a few clues in the series that hint at the outcome.

Firstly, the title.

It’s called the end of the f**king world and while the whole world doesn’t end, the final scene does represent an ending – either the end of James’ life or, at the very least, the end of James and Alyssa’s time together.

Secondly, there’s a subtle change in James’ voice-over.