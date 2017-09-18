celebrity

An A-list Hollywood stylist says the Emmys are like Game of Thrones.

If ever you think you’re having a particularly busy day, spare a thought for Cristina Ehrlich, the celebrity stylist that managed the looks for not one, but eight Hollywood heavyweights ahead of this year’s Emmy Awards.

Yep, that’s one, two, three, four, five, six seven, EIGHT.

From finding and fitting gowns to shoes, bags, jewellery and other miscellaneous accessories, Ehrlich brought the goods for Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Laura Dern, Yvonne Strahovski, Priyanka Chopra, Kyra Sedgwick, Uzo Aduba and Gugu Mbatha-Raw this year, as well as helping out a number of other celebrities with their after party looks.

emmys stylist
Ehrlich is behind Yvonne "Serena Joy" Strahovski's red carpet look. Source: Getty.

“It’s a lot," Ehrlich concedes while speaking to Vanity Fair about her mammoth task.

"We had one client getting ready in Los Feliz, one client getting ready in Malibu, somebody getting ready in Malibu this morning . . . It's like Game of Thrones. Everybody, sharpen your swords and let’s get out there."

In addition to planning and sourcing a look, Ehrlich says the day also consists of visiting her clients at their homes or hotels with a seamstress on hand to ensure any last-minute dress issues are addressed, as well as having a healthy stash of band-aids, foot pads, corn pads, lip balm and Hollywood tape at the ready to ensure comfort (for as long as possible) can be achieved.

"Everybody thinks, ‘Oh, it’s so glamorous, and you get to get them a beautiful dress!’” Ehrlich says, explaining that there's far more thought and strategy that goes into the glamorous preparations than anyone on the outside could ever imagine.

“Down to like, ‘Does the client sweat too much? And do we have to worry about the dress and sweat marks showing? If there’s a dress that has something backless and she needs a bra, how are we going to problem-solve this? If she’s wearing ...’ You know, there’s so much to think about," Ehrlich says.

Of the women dressed by Ehrlich, both Louis-Dreyfus and Dern won their respective awards and graced the stage in the impeccable outfits put together by the style maestro - perhaps the best nod of recognition one could hope for.

LISTEN: The Binge breaks down the importance of the Emmys.

