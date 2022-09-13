'It looks like a...school formal': Every look from the Emmys red carpet in one place.

TV lovers, Christmas has come early: it's Emmys day!

Today marks the 74th annual Primetime Emmys, and this morning (well, afternoon in the US), TV's A-list arrived at the Microsoft Theater in LA to walk the carpet ahead of the awards ceremony.

And this year's line-up of nominees is better than ever - Euphoria, Stranger Things, Succession and Ted Lasso are just some of the shows up for the big awards.

Maybe it's the Euphoria influence, but we can't help but notice a certain... theme to the looks this year. With one prom-style gown after another (tulle! Satin! Bustiers!) it's giving Year 11 school formal.

Thank goodness for fashion-forward stars like Sandra Oh and Sarah Paulson, who always deliver the drama. A purple bedazzled pantsuit? We're here for it.

Keep scrolling to see all the looks from the 2022 Emmys.

Sandra Oh.

Image: Getty.

Kaley Cuoco.

Image: Getty.