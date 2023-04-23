Content warning: This story mentions domestic violence and may be distressing to some readers.

Emmerich Lasakar was at home when she was allegedly attacked in front of her children last Monday.

The 35-year-old was found dead with serious injuries after police were called to her home in Kewdale, Perth, around 7:45pm on Monday April 17.

Police and St John WA personnel administered first aid before she was taken to Royal Perth Hospital, where she later died.

Homicide Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred in Knutsford Avenue in Kewdale yesterday, Monday 17 April 2023, where a 35-year-old woman was located with serious injuries from which she later died. pic.twitter.com/N8gbd6KOXJ — WA Police Force (@WA_Police) April 18, 2023

Her 37-year-old partner, who is the father to her two children, was arrested in St James and has been charged with murder.

WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch said Emmerich’s two children called triple zero after she was assaulted.

"You can only imagine the horror that was encountered by them," Blanch told the ABC.

"Any death in a domestic violence situation is horrific in any community."

"Certainly, as police commissioner in WA, I'm horrified every time I hear about these deaths."

Emmerich is the fourth woman to be allegedly murdered in Australia this month, and the 12th woman this year, according to Destroy the Joint.