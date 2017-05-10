On Sunday, the French public made their call.

Emmanuel Macron was to be their President complete with his centrist politics and desire to stay in the EU.

The 39-year-old is married to wife Brigitte Trogneux and has been since 2007. He is a former investment banker, has dipped in and out of politics as both a Minister and member of staff and will be the youngest President in French history.

But the French people are missing something.

Isn’t ANYBODY paying attention? Macron doesn’t have any kids.

Sure, he has a couple of step-children running around but he doesn’t have any of his own.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news and sh*t on the European Union while it’s already in the gutter, but can someone tell me what kind of future France has when their leader doesn’t know what it’s like to raise a child?

Everyone knows that when a man holds a pregnancy test in his hot little hand and grows a baby inside his uterus his body automatically releases hormones that make him more emotionally intelligent and less, well, cold.

(Side note: can someone buy the French President a new coat to warm up his freezing cold heart and empty insides?)

Being a dad means you have a “very real stake in the future of [your] country“. If he’s never given birth to a child, how can he have any stake in the future of France?

Surely everyone knows having children is the “great loving experience of any lifetime” and “by definition”, not having kids means “you haven’t got as much love in your life”. Without this love, what kind of leader will he be?

What good is a man who spends his whole life working for a career? What good is a man who puts himself above all else, above everyone else, and selfishly pursues a life of work and not family?

It speaks to his levels of empathy, because Macron doesn’t have any. It speaks to inability to nurture. It speaks to his arrogant denial of the one thing he was put on this earth to do: Procreate and then nurture.